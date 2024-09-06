Strike on Pavlohrad: Russians launch five ballistic missiles at the city at once

Russian troops, according to preliminary data, fired five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Pavlohrad, Dnipro region. This was stated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The agency said that around 10:00, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipro region.

Five "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions were preliminarily used - rF - the military summarized.

Addendum

So far, 50 victims are known. The oldest is 86 years old, the youngest is 4 years old. All are being provided with the necessary assistance.

At least three of the victims are children. They are a 9-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 4. Two of the hospitalized are in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything to save them.