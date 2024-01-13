Strike on Dniprovske in Kherson region: the military commissariat reports on the condition of the woman who suffered

A woman injured in Dniprovske, Kherson region, by enemy shelling sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to her shin. Her condition is moderate. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Update. In Dniprovske, a woman who was on the street during the shelling was injured. Her condition is of moderate severity. In particular, she suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wound of the shin - the statement said.

It is noted that doctors provided her with assistance on the spot. The woman refused to be hospitalized.

Addendum

On January 13, in the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Dniprovske in Kherson region. Initially, it was reported that a woman was injured in the limbs.