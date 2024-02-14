Strike on a Russian ship in the Black Sea: Russian BDK Caesar Kunikov was hit - media

The Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea on the morning of February 14. It was hit by GUR drones, and the ship sank, Suspilne reports, citing its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

Suspilne's own sources confirmed the attack on the Russian ship in the temporarily occupied Crimea. "We are talking about the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea, which was attacked on the morning of February 14. According to sources, it was hit by GUR drones, and the ship sank," Suspilne writes.

Previously

It was reported that a naval battle was taking place off the southern coast of Crimea, a Russian ship may have been attacked.