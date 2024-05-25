Strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: about 16 people are missing

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34354 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143377 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148084 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243342 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172731 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164287 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109730 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32336 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45684 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80205 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243342 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234159 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221187 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23651 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29245 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109730 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112401 views
Actual
Strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: about 16 people are missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63264 views

As a result of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv, about 16 people are missing, 4 are presumed dead, and about 40 are injured.

About 16 people are missing as a result of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, on the air of the TV channel “We-Ukraine”, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, four people have been killed and about 40 injured:

A mobile DNA laboratory is working on site. Relatives and friends arrive looking for their relatives. We offer them to take DNA tests for possible identification of the bodies. The fire is localized and will be extinguished soon. There will be a lot of work to identify the bodies, because according to our preliminary data, more than 20 people could still be in the building

Oleg Sinegubov said.

Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket25.05.24, 21:30 • 25573 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising