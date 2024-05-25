Strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: about 16 people are missing

About 16 people are missing as a result of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, on the air of the TV channel “We-Ukraine”, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, four people have been killed and about 40 injured:

A mobile DNA laboratory is working on site. Relatives and friends arrive looking for their relatives. We offer them to take DNA tests for possible identification of the bodies. The fire is localized and will be extinguished soon. There will be a lot of work to identify the bodies, because according to our preliminary data, more than 20 people could still be in the building Oleg Sinegubov said.

Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket