Stoltenberg: Ukraine can win with reliable support of NATO allies

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34197 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100020 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172725 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73267 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109715 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32272 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45598 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80077 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34197 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23643 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29221 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109715 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112397 views
Stoltenberg: Ukraine can win with reliable support of NATO allies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55507 views

Ukraine can still win the war with the continued and reliable support of its NATO allies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that despite the growing challenges facing Ukraine at the front, Ukrainians can still win with reliable and long-term support from NATO allies. He said this on Thursday, May 30,  in Prague, reports UNN with reference to The Press Service of the Alliance. 

Details 

Ukraine continues to fight bravely, but the problems it faces are becoming more serious. Ukraine can still win - but only with continued and reliable support from its NATO allies

- Stoltenberg stated.

As the NATO Secretary General added, at the July NATO summit, it is planned  to put support for the Alliance  on a "stronger foundation". In particular, by strengthening NATO's role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as long-term financial commitments.

"At tomorrow's meeting of NATO foreign ministers, we will also discuss how to deal with instability in our Southern environs, including the continuing threat of terrorism," Stoltenberg added. 

Recall

NATO foreign ministers are expected to discuss in detail the package of measures to support Ukraine at a meeting in Prague on Friday (May 31) ahead of the Alliance's July summit in Washington. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

