Stoltenberg: Ukraine can win with reliable support of NATO allies

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that despite the growing challenges facing Ukraine at the front, Ukrainians can still win with reliable and long-term support from NATO allies. He said this on Thursday, May 30, in Prague, reports UNN with reference to The Press Service of the Alliance.

Ukraine continues to fight bravely, but the problems it faces are becoming more serious. Ukraine can still win - but only with continued and reliable support from its NATO allies - Stoltenberg stated.

As the NATO Secretary General added, at the July NATO summit, it is planned to put support for the Alliance on a "stronger foundation". In particular, by strengthening NATO's role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as long-term financial commitments.

"At tomorrow's meeting of NATO foreign ministers, we will also discuss how to deal with instability in our Southern environs, including the continuing threat of terrorism," Stoltenberg added.

NATO foreign ministers are expected to discuss in detail the package of measures to support Ukraine at a meeting in Prague on Friday (May 31) ahead of the Alliance's July summit in Washington.