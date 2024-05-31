Stoltenberg intends to call on allies to allocate 40 billion euros annually for military assistance to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg intends to ask the allies to allocate about 40 billion euros a year for military assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg intends to call on allies to allocate at least 40 billion euros (4 43.37 billion) a year to finance military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, NATO officials did not announce a specific amount, but discussed the possibility of allocating 100 billion euros over five years, which is 20 billion euros a year. However, twice as much is now being proposed to ensure long-term support for Ukraine on a more stable basis.

This proposal is particularly important in the face of uncertainty about the future support of Ukraine from the United States due to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House. Consequently, the foreign ministers on Friday will discuss ways to provide military assistance to Ukraine and agree on the details of the support package, which should be approved at the Washington summit of NATO on July 9-11.

