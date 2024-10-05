Stefanyshyn to political parties from all over Europe: the best way to achieve peace - Ukrainian formula for peace

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52820 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142353 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94353 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108683 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110789 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38888 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46316 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188226 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141272 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137590 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154509 views
Actual
Stefanyshyn to political parties from all over Europe: the best way to achieve peace - Ukrainian formula for peace

Stefanyshyn to political parties from all over Europe: the best way to achieve peace - Ukrainian formula for peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53083 views

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is the most successful way to achieve peace. She thanked the European liberal family for supporting Ukraine in confronting the aggressor.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is currently the most successful way to restore peace. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during her speech at the Congress of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, UNN reports .

In her online address to the Congress participants, Stefanishyna thanked the European liberal family for supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor and in gaining full membership in the EU.

“Solidarity in providing military, economic and humanitarian support to our country is now more important than ever. It is necessary to stop this unjust war and the destruction of Ukraine, as well as to restore peace throughout Europe,” the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

Alternative peace plans give Putin space to continue the war - Zelenskyy25.09.24, 17:41 • 14466 views

At the same time, Stefanishyna emphasized that today the best way to achieve this is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula:

“It is clearly aimed at restoring nuclear safety, ending the use of energy as a weapon, ensuring food security and bringing home prisoners of war. It is about respecting the right to territorial integrity and freedom, ending the occupation and bringing those responsible for crimes to justice. It is about ending suffering, and each of you can contribute to peace.

In particular, Stefanishyna noted the resolution on granting Ukraine permission to launch long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory. Also, in the summer, the party adopted a resolution on unequivocal support for Ukraine, which, among other things, states that the Peace Formula is the only way to justly end the war and defeat the aggressor.

HelpHelp

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe brings together political parties from all over Europe and reforms them, working with them on the basis of its democratic and reformist ideals on political issues.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising