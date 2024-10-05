Stefanyshyn to political parties from all over Europe: the best way to achieve peace - Ukrainian formula for peace

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is currently the most successful way to restore peace. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna during her speech at the Congress of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, UNN reports .

In her online address to the Congress participants, Stefanishyna thanked the European liberal family for supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor and in gaining full membership in the EU.

“Solidarity in providing military, economic and humanitarian support to our country is now more important than ever. It is necessary to stop this unjust war and the destruction of Ukraine, as well as to restore peace throughout Europe,” the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

At the same time, Stefanishyna emphasized that today the best way to achieve this is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula:

“It is clearly aimed at restoring nuclear safety, ending the use of energy as a weapon, ensuring food security and bringing home prisoners of war. It is about respecting the right to territorial integrity and freedom, ending the occupation and bringing those responsible for crimes to justice. It is about ending suffering, and each of you can contribute to peace.

In particular, Stefanishyna noted the resolution on granting Ukraine permission to launch long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory. Also, in the summer, the party adopted a resolution on unequivocal support for Ukraine, which, among other things, states that the Peace Formula is the only way to justly end the war and defeat the aggressor.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe brings together political parties from all over Europe and reforms them, working with them on the basis of its democratic and reformist ideals on political issues.