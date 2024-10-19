Stefanishyna: Ukraine will be invited to join NATO within 1991 borders
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna says Ukraine will be invited to join NATO within the 1991 borders. The accession will take place after the end of the war.
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO within its 1991 borders as a sovereign and independent state, and that it will join the Alliance after the war is over. She said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Details
When asked by the host if Kyiv had been offered to join NATO as part of the unoccupied territory, Stefanishyna replied: "No, there were no such conversations.
"Ukraine will definitely be invited to join NATO within the 1991 borders as a sovereign and independent state. Ukraine's membership in NATO will take place after the war - this is the first approach to this decision. In the process, after the invitation, the situation may change," said Stefanishyna.
She said that after the invitation, a protocol of accession is drawn up, which specifies the terms and necessary reforms.
Recall
A senior U.S. administration official said that there was no consensus among NATO members to invite Ukraine.