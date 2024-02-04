"Steel Frontier" shows how a Russian dugout and car burn after being hit by FPV drones

Soldiers of the "Steel Frontier" showed how they destroyed a dugout and a Russian car using FPV drones. Accurate hits on enemy targets were shown by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

The FPV drones of the border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed an enemy dugout and destroyed the invaders' vehicle. - the State Border Guard Service wrote under the video.

"Army of drones" hits 26 Russian tanks and 54 armored vehicles in a week

Optional

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the Steel Frontier soldiers in Kharkiv region. He personally checked the logistics of the soldiers and awarded the border defenders for their loyal service.