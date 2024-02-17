Stay away from wild and stray animals: rabies is spreading rapidly in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100914 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111249 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153887 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157562 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166002 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113101 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41901 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24146 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29240 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35334 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32732 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253849 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239251 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225882 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100914 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113577 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114440 views
Stay away from wild and stray animals: rabies is spreading rapidly in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33119 views

In Ukraine, a fox attacked a woman walking with her two children, indicating an increase in rabies cases among wild animals due to the hunting ban during the war.

Alarming information is coming from the regions of Ukraine - cases of deaths of pets and bites of people by predatory animals with rabies, mostly foxes, are increasing. One of these cases was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Council, according to UNN.

There, a fox attacked a woman with two children.

"The news that a wild fox attacked a woman walking with her two children right on one of the streets of her village in Nikopol district has been widely circulated online. According to the latest data, the number of red foxes in the region has increased by 2.5 times. These are animals that carry rabies," Lukashuk said.

According to him, the number of rabies cases among animals last year also increased significantly compared to 2022. According to the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 cases were recorded in 2022, 77 in 2023, and 20 cases have already been recorded at the beginning of this year.

"This situation is due to the ban on shooting game animals during martial law in the country. Experts recommend that if you come across a wild animal, do not approach it under any circumstances. Do not stop abruptly. Keep moving at the same pace, but change your trajectory and try to go around the animal on a different road. Show what you have in your hands. A bag or umbrella, anything. If you see a wild animal within the settlement, report it to the police," said the head of the Dnipro Regional Council.

If you cannot avoid an attack, you should immediately seek medical help. By the way, the head of the Odesa regional administration also issued an order on urgent measures to prevent the spread of rabies. According to the latest data, 23 infected foxes and 13 jackals have already been found in the Odesa region.

For reference

Rabies is an acute infectious disease of animals and humans. It is characterized by the development of a kind of encephalitis with rapid damage to the central nervous system. In case of delay in providing qualified medical care, death is inevitable.

A person can get rabies from an infected animal through:

- bite;

- scratches and microdamages to the skin;

- contact of infected saliva with mucous membranes.

Cats and dogs among domesticated animals most often infect people through contact, and foxes and wolves in the wild. Stray animals, in particular dogs, pose a particular risk, as they bite as an instinctive response to protect their territory, pack members, or to obtain food. The possibility of aerosol-contact infection has been proven (in the laboratory, during visits to caves inhabited by bats), when the virus passively enters through minor damage to the conjunctiva and oropharyngeal mucosa. If you have been bitten or licked by a stray or wild animal, seek medical attention immediately. Delay can cost you your life.  

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising