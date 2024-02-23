$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98048 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278663 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205680 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159783 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The State Customs Service explained to drivers what to do in case of damage to customs seals by Polish protesters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23306 views

The State Customs Service has published an algorithm of actions for Ukrainian drivers if Polish protesters damage customs seals on their trucks.

The State Customs Service explained to drivers what to do in case of damage to customs seals by Polish protesters

The State Customs Service has prepared an algorithm of actions for Ukrainian drivers in case Polish protesters damage customs seals on a truck. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service.

Details

The agency explains that Polish protesters are increasingly resorting to radical actions and damaging customs seals on Ukrainian trucks. 

Farmers are right: Duda speaks about the blockade on the border and emphasizes that the problem should be solved by the European Commission22.02.24, 22:11 • 44002 views

The State Customs Service publishes an algorithm of actions to be taken in case of violation of the integrity of customs seals:

  • In accordance with Part 5 of Article 326 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, identification means may be changed or destroyed only by the customs authorities or other bodies with the permission of the customs authorities. When there is a real threat of destruction, irretrievable loss or significant damage to goods, commercial vehicles, you must immediately notify the customs authority nearest to you of the change, removal or destruction of identification means with documentary evidence. The same rules are laid down in international regulations;
  • In particular, the Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets states that if customs seals are damaged en route, the carrier must immediately contact the customs authorities, if any, in the vicinity. If not, then to any other competent authorities of the country in which it is located. Such authorities shall draw up a protocol contained in the TIR Carnet as soon as possible (Annex 1, Rules for the use of the TIR Carnet);
  • If the transportation is processed under the NCTS, then in accordance with Article 44 of Annex I to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure, in the event of a breakdown or breach of the integrity of the customs seal for reasons beyond the carrier's control, the carrier is obliged to make the necessary entries in the transit accompanying document and immediately present the goods after the incident together with such a document to the nearest customs authority of the country in which the vehicle is located. If the customs authorities in whose territory the vehicle is located consider that the relevant joint transit operation can be continued after they have taken all necessary measures, they shall certify the entries made by the carrier in the transit document.

In any case of violation of the integrity of the means of identification of goods, in addition to contacting the nearest customs authorities, we recommend that you also immediately file a statement with local law enforcement agencies and carefully document the event as force majeure

- the State Customs Service of Ukraine emphasizes.

Recall

There are currently about 2,460 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers . The most critically low figures are in the direction of the Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints.

In Poland, unknown persons dumped rapeseed from Ukrainian railroad cars: Ukrainian ambassador demands punishment23.02.24, 13:46 • 26414 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy
European Commission
Ukraine
Poland
