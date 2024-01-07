ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Starting next week, the power grid is expected to face a shortage of capacity: scheduled blackouts are likely

Starting next week, the power grid is expected to face a shortage of capacity: scheduled blackouts are likely

Due to a sharp cold snap, Ukraine's power grid may face a 2 GW deficit starting next week, which could lead to scheduled blackouts during peak hours.

Due to the cold snap, Ukraine's power grid will face a power shortage starting next week. Therefore, scheduled power outages may have to be applied. This was announced by Volodymyr Omelchenko, Director of Energy Programs at the Razumkov Center, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Next week, starting probably from Sunday, we will have a power deficit of 2 gigawatts. But we can cover this deficit through imports... but still, during some peak hours, Ukraine may experience an uncovered deficit. Therefore, it is possible that planned outages may be involved. ... These will be selective scheduled outages during certain peak hours.

- said Volodymyr Omelchenko.

Details

Low temperatures are a great stress for the entire Ukrainian energy system, said Volodymyr Omelchenko. After last year's shelling, some power units are still in a state of emergency. That is why scheduled power outages may be applied due to the upcoming cold snap.

According to Omelchenko, scheduled blackouts will be avoided if Ukraine is able to secure electricity imports and if citizens consume electricity more economically. In particular, energy-intensive appliances will be turned on at night. Specifically, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., they will save electricity as much as possible.

Recall

On January 3 , the Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo reportedthat he would be able to avoid a collapse in the power system even if the enemy carried out massive attacks on power facilities during a period of significant cold snap.

Anna Onishchenko

