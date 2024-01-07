Starting next week, the power grid is expected to face a shortage of capacity: scheduled blackouts are likely

Due to the cold snap, Ukraine's power grid will face a power shortage starting next week. Therefore, scheduled power outages may have to be applied. This was announced by Volodymyr Omelchenko, Director of Energy Programs at the Razumkov Center, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Next week, starting probably from Sunday, we will have a power deficit of 2 gigawatts. But we can cover this deficit through imports... but still, during some peak hours, Ukraine may experience an uncovered deficit. Therefore, it is possible that planned outages may be involved. ... These will be selective scheduled outages during certain peak hours. - said Volodymyr Omelchenko.

Low temperatures are a great stress for the entire Ukrainian energy system, said Volodymyr Omelchenko. After last year's shelling, some power units are still in a state of emergency. That is why scheduled power outages may be applied due to the upcoming cold snap.

According to Omelchenko, scheduled blackouts will be avoided if Ukraine is able to secure electricity imports and if citizens consume electricity more economically. In particular, energy-intensive appliances will be turned on at night. Specifically, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., they will save electricity as much as possible.

