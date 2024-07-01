Starlink, Apple, and Ecoflow worth UAH 6 million: a bus stuffed with new equipment was stopped on the border with Poland

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 65209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 73340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174935 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220757 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136173 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180715 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149083 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197644 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 65232 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 60049 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 73359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 75136 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94570 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4954 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8724 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13831 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35109 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36881 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Starlink, Apple, and Ecoflow worth UAH 6 million: a bus stuffed with new equipment was stopped on the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17028 views

A bus carrying 124 new Apple iPhones, 10 Starlink satellite terminals and 2 Ecoflow battery stations worth UAH 6 million was detained at the Polish-Ukrainian border concealed from customs control, the State Customs Service reported.

Starlink, Apple, and Ecoflow worth UAH 6 million: a bus stuffed with new equipment was stopped on the border with Poland

At the Krakivets checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, a bus "stuffed" with new technology - Starlink, Apple and Ecoflow worth 6 million hryvnias - was stopped, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on July 1, a Cologne-Kherson bus arrived at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint.

"During the customs inspection, 124 new Apple 15 Pro and 15 Pro max mobile phones, 10 new Starlink satellite communication terminals, and two Ecoflow Delta max 1600 battery stations were found on the bus. The preliminary value of the goods is UAH 6 million," the customs service said.

The goods, as indicated, were transported concealed from customs control: in a structural cavity in the floor of the vehicle and behind a specially equipped wall. Access to these caches was made possible after dismantling the fastening bolts and screws.

A report of administrative offense was drawn up in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Under the guise of empty trucks: Chernivtsi customs exposes corruption scheme that caused UAH 290 million in losses16.04.24, 16:21 • 26557 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Kherson
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40