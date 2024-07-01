Starlink, Apple, and Ecoflow worth UAH 6 million: a bus stuffed with new equipment was stopped on the border with Poland

At the Krakivets checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, a bus "stuffed" with new technology - Starlink, Apple and Ecoflow worth 6 million hryvnias - was stopped, the State Customs Service reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on July 1, a Cologne-Kherson bus arrived at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint.

"During the customs inspection, 124 new Apple 15 Pro and 15 Pro max mobile phones, 10 new Starlink satellite communication terminals, and two Ecoflow Delta max 1600 battery stations were found on the bus. The preliminary value of the goods is UAH 6 million," the customs service said.

The goods, as indicated, were transported concealed from customs control: in a structural cavity in the floor of the vehicle and behind a specially equipped wall. Access to these caches was made possible after dismantling the fastening bolts and screws.

A report of administrative offense was drawn up in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

