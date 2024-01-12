St. Sophia of Kyiv Conservation Area Launches a Collection of Zero Euro Banknotes with the Golden Gate Image

A limited collection of euro zero banknotes with the image of the Golden Gate, made in France, has gone on sale. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

On January 13, 2024, St. Sophia of Kyiv National Conservation Area launches new zero-euro collector's notes featuring the eleventh-century architectural monument, the Golden Gate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is symbolic that in the thirteenth century, the Golden Gate was one of the bastions that stood in the way of the Mongol-Tatar invasion, thus protecting European countries from it. It is noteworthy that the new euro note was issued shortly after the peace note was issued in Ukraine - the Ministry of Culture noted.

The banknotes have the purple hue used for the 500 euro note, but they are the same size as 20 euro notes. The banknotes look like real euros and are made using the same technology used for real euro banknotes. The limited collection was produced in France.

The initiator of the Ukrainian edition of Euro Souvenir 0 is Nunofia s.r.o., which is the exclusive license holder and publisher.

The Ministry of Culture points out that the main goal of the project is to popularize the most important cultural and historical monuments, as well as to promote the preservation and material support of European cultural heritage. They also note that souvenir banknotes are in great demand among collectors.

