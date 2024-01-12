ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

St. Sophia of Kyiv Conservation Area Launches a Collection of Zero Euro Banknotes with the Golden Gate Image

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21529 views

New zero-euro collector's banknotes depicting the Golden Gate of Ukraine have been issued to honor the country's cultural heritage.

A limited collection of euro zero banknotes with the image of the Golden Gate, made in France, has gone on sale. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Details

On January 13, 2024, St. Sophia of Kyiv National Conservation Area launches new zero-euro collector's notes featuring the eleventh-century architectural monument, the Golden Gate, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is symbolic that in the thirteenth century, the Golden Gate was one of the bastions that stood in the way of the Mongol-Tatar invasion, thus protecting European countries from it. It is noteworthy that the new euro note was issued shortly after the peace note was issued in Ukraine

- the Ministry of Culture noted.

The banknotes have the purple hue used for the 500 euro note, but they are the same size as 20 euro notes. The banknotes look like real euros and are made using the same technology used for real euro banknotes. The limited collection was produced in France.

Image

The initiator of the Ukrainian edition of Euro Souvenir 0 is Nunofia s.r.o., which is the exclusive license holder and publisher.

The Ministry of Culture points out that the main goal of the project is to popularize the most important cultural and historical monuments, as well as to promote the preservation and material support of European cultural heritage. They also note that souvenir banknotes are in great demand among collectors.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have destroyed and damaged 872 cultural heritage sites09.01.24, 17:15 • 69555 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

Contact us about advertising