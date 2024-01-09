Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have destroyed and damaged 872 cultural heritage sites

872 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Details

Between February 24, 2022 and December 25, 2023, 872 cultural heritage sites were destroyed or damaged in 17 regions of Ukraine. Of these, 120 are monuments of national importance, 682 are of local importance, and 70 are newly discovered.

Generally destroyed or damaged:

According to the OVA, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 23 monuments have been completely destroyed, 672 monuments have been partially damaged, and the extent of damage to 177 sites remains unknown, the agency said.

Cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions suffered the most damage.

