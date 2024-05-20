Spices and pita bread: DOT told what items were added to the food catalog for the Armed Forces

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now there are 360 items in total. The new catalog, which was jointly developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Logistics Operator, will be used as early as June, the press service of the DOT reports, according to UNN.

In particular, among the items that have been added to the catalog:

paprika, allspice, a mixture of spices and coriander, which will improve the flavor of the dishes. Previously, the catalog included only salt, bay leaf, and ground pepper;

pita bread and whole wheat bread instead of long-term storage bread, which was almost never ordered;



food concentrates for first and second courses instead of instant cereals.



Some of the items in the catalog were renamed to adapt their names to market realities and to increase quality requirements. For example, the Maria biscuits were renamed, as this is the trade name of a separate product.

At the same time, as noted by the DOT, some items that were hardly ever ordered by military units or significantly increased the cost of the kit were removed from the catalog. These include frozen carrots, instant wheat and millet cereals, sago cereal, and frozen headless saury.

We removed expensive items that were not ordered by most military units. However, these products had an impact on the total amount of the set. In particular, chilled sturgeon, fresh basil, frozen hake fillets, frozen cod fillets, chilled catfish, poppy seeds.

Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced