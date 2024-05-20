Spices and pita bread: DOT told what items were added to the food catalog for the Armed Forces

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81366 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107389 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250524 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39990 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31940 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64343 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32502 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58455 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212061 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224601 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58455 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Actual
Spices and pita bread: DOT told what items were added to the food catalog for the Armed Forces

Spices and pita bread: DOT told what items were added to the food catalog for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15002 views

About 30 new items, such as spices and pita bread, were added to the food catalog for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while some rarely ordered products were removed.

About 30 new items have been added to the catalog of food products supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now there are 360 items in total. The new catalog, which was jointly developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Logistics Operator, will be used as early as June, the press service of the DOT reports, according to UNN.

In particular, among the items that have been added to the catalog:

  • paprika, allspice, a mixture of spices and coriander, which will improve the flavor of the dishes. Previously, the catalog included only salt, bay leaf, and ground pepper;
  • pita bread and whole wheat bread instead of long-term storage bread, which was almost never ordered;
  • food concentrates for first and second courses instead of instant cereals.

Some of the items in the catalog were renamed to adapt their names to market realities and to increase quality requirements. For example, the Maria biscuits were renamed, as this is the trade name of a separate product. 

At the same time, as noted by the DOT, some items that were hardly ever ordered by military units or significantly increased the cost of the kit were removed from the catalog. These include frozen carrots, instant wheat and millet cereals, sago cereal, and frozen headless saury. 

We removed expensive items that were not ordered by most military units. However, these products had an impact on the total amount of the set. In particular, chilled sturgeon, fresh basil, frozen hake fillets, frozen cod fillets, chilled catfish, poppy seeds.

Counteraction to dumping and audit of suppliers: the State Defense Department told on what conditions new tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces were announced14.05.24, 11:52 • 77470 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising