Special regime at the border: the SBGS explained who does not need to obtain a permit to stay in the border zone

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103079 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143717 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172185 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284780 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33307 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36629 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47206 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66810 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32977 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103080 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262262 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66810 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107442 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107398 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123468 views
Special regime at the border: the SBGS explained who does not need to obtain a permit to stay in the border zone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25388 views

Currently, Ukraine requires a special permit to enter the border zone, but locals, tourists, and some drivers are exempt.

Recently, a special permit has been required to stay in the border area, but some categories of people do not need to obtain such a permit. This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a national telethon, UNN reports .

According to the law, the border strip does not include settlements and places of mass recreation. And it should be understood that such permits do not need to be obtained by people traveling to cross the border, drivers of trucks engaged in modal transportation, and if the movement of people begins and ends outside the border strip. That is, the road actually passes through the border strip, but they are forced to follow it... This applies to the entire length of the Ukrainian border

- Andriy Demchenko explained.

Recall

On December 15, it was reported that the government  had amended the resolution "On Border Regime". Therefore, to stay in the border zone, it is now necessary to have a permit from the State Border Guard Service. 

The amendments provide for restrictions on the free entry, stay, residence, work and movement of persons in the border zone. This is a 5 kilometer wide area from the state border line.

Trying to cross the border: a fugitive almost drowned in the Tisa River10.01.24, 14:58 • 22751 view

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

