Trying to cross the border: a fugitive almost drowned in the Tisa River

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Trying to cross the border: a fugitive almost drowned in the Tisa River

Trying to cross the border: a fugitive almost drowned in the Tisa River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22754 views

Ukrainian border guards rescued a hypothermic man from the Tisza River. The fraudsters offered the man to illegally cross the border with Romania by water and demanded $5,000 for the service.

While monitoring the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards of the Velyky Bychkiv department of the Mukachevo Detachment pulled a semi-conscious 26-year-old resident of Sumy from the Tisa River. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The man was lying on the edge of a steep river bank, wearing a wetsuit and life jacket, and showed almost no signs of life. The servicemen immediately pulled the man out of the water and lifted him to a flat area, where they provided first aid. Later, he was taken to the unit, given hot tea and provided with dry clothes,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the rescued man's explanations, it became known that he was prompted to take the desperate step by an announcement in a telegram channel about a "legal" border crossing. Thus, the "traveler", who had no reason to travel abroad during martial law, packed his belongings and came to Zakarpattia, where instead of the promised "legal" border crossing - through an official checkpoint - he was offered an "extreme" one - through the full-flowing ice-cold Tisza River in the dark. The cost of the dealers' services was $5,000.

Image

Believing the "tour operator" that he would cross the river in shallow water, the IT specialist put on the provided life jacket and wetsuit and entered the cold water, not expecting it to be deep. In the first minutes, the man slipped, lost his bearings and began to drown. The swift current carried him to the shore, but due to the extreme cold and spasm of his limbs, the man could not get out of the water. Fortunately, the young man was spotted by a border guard and pulled him out of mortal danger.

Image

The detachment's operatives are currently establishing the circle of persons involved in organizing the illegal border crossing of the rescued Sumy resident.

AddendumAddendum

The State Border Guard Service reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war on the Tisza , 19 men have died. Therefore, we ask you not to believe the fraudsters who assure you that "crossing" the border will be safe, and not to put yourself in danger

Law enforcers investigate more than 3.8 thousand cases of draft evasion25.12.23, 11:12 • 133152 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society

