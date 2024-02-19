Special forces from Kremlin arrive in TOT to monitor the work of so-called "election commissions" - DIU

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

Special forces from the Kremlin arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to monitor fraud and oversee the illegal so-called "presidential elections.

The Russian leadership has sent special forces to the temporarily occupied territories to supervise fraud and monitor the illegal so-called "presidential elections in Russia," reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.  

Details 

According to the GUR, the aggressor state of Russia is increasing pressure and intensifying measures to imitate the so-called "Putin's elections" in the occupied territories.

To create a fake image   of "support" for the Russian dictator, the occupiers sent specially trained  units to the enslaved territories to oversee fraud and monitor the work of the so-called "election commissions"

- the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, one of the tasks of these  units is to report on the readiness of employees of enterprises in the occupied territories to "vote" by March 10, 2024, and to provide a forecast of "support" for Vladimir Putin.

Also, the Kremlin approved a new "procedure" for conducting "voting" in the TOT of Ukraine.

"The latest Moscow methodology stipulates that it is possible to take part in illegal "elections" in the enslaved territories with both Russian and Ukrainian passports, ID cards or other identity documents," Ukrainian intelligence said. 

This, according to the GUR, shows "the failure of forced passportization in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and is also another tool of the Russian special services to  identify 'unreliable' Ukrainians for repression." 

 On the instructions from Moscow, the occupation administrations and propagandists  are actively spreading fakes about Putin's alleged "85% support" for the TOT of Ukraine, as well as promoting the so-called "mobile voter" system, which, in particular, allows "voting" online and "without registration"  in the occupied territories  of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the GUR added.

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

