Special forces from Kremlin arrive in TOT to monitor the work of so-called "election commissions" - DIU

The Russian leadership has sent special forces to the temporarily occupied territories to supervise fraud and monitor the illegal so-called "presidential elections in Russia," reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the GUR, the aggressor state of Russia is increasing pressure and intensifying measures to imitate the so-called "Putin's elections" in the occupied territories.

To create a fake image of "support" for the Russian dictator, the occupiers sent specially trained units to the enslaved territories to oversee fraud and monitor the work of the so-called "election commissions" - the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, one of the tasks of these units is to report on the readiness of employees of enterprises in the occupied territories to "vote" by March 10, 2024, and to provide a forecast of "support" for Vladimir Putin.

Also, the Kremlin approved a new "procedure" for conducting "voting" in the TOT of Ukraine.

"The latest Moscow methodology stipulates that it is possible to take part in illegal "elections" in the enslaved territories with both Russian and Ukrainian passports, ID cards or other identity documents," Ukrainian intelligence said.

Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

This, according to the GUR, shows "the failure of forced passportization in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and is also another tool of the Russian special services to identify 'unreliable' Ukrainians for repression."

On the instructions from Moscow, the occupation administrations and propagandists are actively spreading fakes about Putin's alleged "85% support" for the TOT of Ukraine, as well as promoting the so-called "mobile voter" system, which, in particular, allows "voting" online and "without registration" in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the GUR added.

Russians in TOT block broadcasting of Ukrainian media and impose "Russian World TV" - GUR