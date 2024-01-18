Special Forces destroyed a russian Grad system used by the occupiers to shell civilians in Mykolaiv region

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system, which the occupiers used to fire at the civilian population of Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the press service of the SSO, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred in the Kharkiv sector. During aerial reconnaissance , operators of one of the SSO units discovered a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system. The enemy army used it to fire at the civilian population of Mykolaiv region.

When the Grad was trying to leave the area of fire, the SSO operators struck the target with an FPV drone - the post says.

As a result of the fire, the following were destroyed: a BM-21 "Grad", a crew (two Russian army soldiers) and the driver of the combat vehicle.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv region at night using drones, the wreckage of downed UAVs damaged the premises of an agricultural enterprise.

The SFO showed how HIMARS destroys enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S