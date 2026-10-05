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Spanish police dismantled a migrant camp in Ceuta ahead of the king’s visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

More than a thousand migrants from the camp in Ceuta were taken to reception centers. The operation took place nine days before the royal couple’s visit.

Spanish police dismantled a migrant camp in Ceuta ahead of the king’s visit

Spanish police carried out a large-scale operation to dismantle a migrant camp in Ceuta, where around 3,500 people were staying. More than 1,000 migrants were taken to reception centers nine days before the scheduled visit to the enclave by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The photographs show armored vehicles approaching the camp on El Tarajal beach, armed police guarding groups of migrants, searching the tents and dismantling them. According to Spanish media reports, more than 350 people took part in the operation, including special police units and military personnel. Reconnaissance drones were used.

Local media report that the El Tarajal camp had catastrophic sanitary conditions and that “violent brawls” took place there. There have been repeated reports of the rape of unaccompanied underage girls in migrant camps.

Secret documents revealed that Spanish intelligence had warned in advance about a mass migrant influx into Ceuta10.09.26, 04:56 • 5295 views

According to Spanish television channel RTVE, around 3,500 migrants were living in the camp. More than 1,000 people were taken to the Tarajal border crossing for registration and then distributed among reception centers. At the same time, hundreds of Moroccans reportedly voluntarily returned to their homeland.

The King of Spain will visit Ceuta

Just nine days after the operation to clear the camp, the Spanish royal couple will arrive in Ceuta. Local outlet Teleceuta draws attention to the chronological proximity of these events. However, there is no reliable information that the camp was cleared because of the visit by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Spanish police had previously carried out several operations to clear temporary camps, including on Benítez beach, where around 450 migrants were living.

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Olga Rozgon

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