South Korea imposes sanctions against the DPRK for nuclear and missile development

Today, South Korea imposed a series of sanctions against North Korea to prevent it from producing weapons. This is reported by the South Korean Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

On January 17, our government imposed independent sanctions against North Korea on 11 ships, 2 individuals, and 3 organizations that supported North Korea's nuclear and missile development by shipping, importing, and smuggling oil to North Korea - the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details

The government noted in its announcement that it plans to continue to apply sanctions not only to vessels engaged in sea transshipment, but also to individuals and institutions involved in illegal transportation and smuggling networks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that these measures demonstrate the Korean government's strong will to prevent illegal nuclear and missile development by blocking North Korea's continued illegal procurement of funds and materials by sea.

Recall

The announcement of the sanctions came a few days after North Korea launched a new solid-fuel hypersonic medium-range missile .

