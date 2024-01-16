ukenru
To declare enemy number 1: DPRK wants to update South Korea's status in the constitution

To declare enemy number 1: DPRK wants to update South Korea's status in the constitution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24081 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for amendments to the country's constitution to define South Korea as Pyongyang's main enemy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that the constitution should be amended to define South Korea as "enemy country No. 1." This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

During his speech at the assembly, Kim accused South Korea and the United States of increasing tensions in the region. He said that it had become impossible for the DPRK to achieve reconciliation and peaceful reunification with the South.

Kim Jong-un calls for amendments to the DPRK constitution to name South Korea "enemy number one". 

Relations between the North and the South have completely turned into relations between two hostile states. In this regard, I believe that it is necessary to revise some provisions of the DPRK Constitution

 - the North Korean leader said.

Also , Kim Jong-un said that in the event of a war in North Korea, the country's constitution should reflect the issue of "occupation," "reconquest" and "incorporation" of the South into its territory.

The state-run KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday that North Korea will close three agencies that oversee reunification and inter-Korean tourism: The Committee for Peaceful Reunification, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Office.

The United States and South Korea will develop joint principles of nuclear defense against the threat from the DPRK16.12.23, 07:02 • 103946 views

Addendum

The state-run KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday that North Korea will close three agencies that oversee reunification and inter-Korean tourism: The Committee for Peaceful Reunification, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Office.

Recall

South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol said that if North Korea provokes, South Korea will retaliatewith a strike that will be "several times stronger".    

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

