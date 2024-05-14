Son of former Party of Regions member who organized contract killing to be brought to court

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81287 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107374 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154268 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165444 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39930 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39930 views
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31881 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64276 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64276 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32453 views

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58392 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58392 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224600 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81299 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58392 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64276 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112944 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
Son of former Party of Regions member who organized contract killing to be brought to court

Son of former Party of Regions member who organized contract killing to be brought to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17530 views

The son of a former member of the Party of Regions who organized the contract killing of his colleague to get a life sentence and confiscation of property.

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into a former deputy of the Zhmerynka City Council from the pro-Russian party OPFL, banned in Ukraine, who tried to organize the murder of his colleague, and faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property. UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The defendant's father was once a member of the Parliament of the VII convocation from the Party of Regions and is currently a member of the Zhmerynka City Council from the banned OPFL party. However, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he left Ukraine and effectively ceased to perform his deputy functions. In the city and region, his business and political interests are represented by his son, who resigned from the city council in 2023.

At the beginning of 2023, a conflict arose between the father and another deputy over the local council's blocking of his personal business projects, including land allocation for construction. The son decided to "support" his father by planning the murder of the deputy, who is a member of the permanent land commission of the Zhmerynka City Council.

The organizer of the crime found intermediaries who were tasked with finding the executors for the murder and provided them with information about the potential victim. He promised to pay the executors USD 8.5 thousand for the life of his colleague.During the special operation, SBI officers organized a fake murder by creating staged photographs that the intermediary showed to the customer. After receiving payment for the crime, the organizer was detained.

Image

During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found weapons and ammunition that were stored illegally.

Image

The defendant is accused of organizing a completed attempted murder committed for profit on a contract basis (Article 27(3), Article 15(2), Article 115(2)(6), 11 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Article 263(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These articles provide for life imprisonment with confiscation of all property. The Prosecutor General's Office provides procedural control.

A deserter was detained, who escaped from the service and told about it in a video.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising