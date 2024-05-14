Son of former Party of Regions member who organized contract killing to be brought to court

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into a former deputy of the Zhmerynka City Council from the pro-Russian party OPFL, banned in Ukraine, who tried to organize the murder of his colleague, and faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property. UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The defendant's father was once a member of the Parliament of the VII convocation from the Party of Regions and is currently a member of the Zhmerynka City Council from the banned OPFL party. However, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he left Ukraine and effectively ceased to perform his deputy functions. In the city and region, his business and political interests are represented by his son, who resigned from the city council in 2023.

At the beginning of 2023, a conflict arose between the father and another deputy over the local council's blocking of his personal business projects, including land allocation for construction. The son decided to "support" his father by planning the murder of the deputy, who is a member of the permanent land commission of the Zhmerynka City Council.

The organizer of the crime found intermediaries who were tasked with finding the executors for the murder and provided them with information about the potential victim. He promised to pay the executors USD 8.5 thousand for the life of his colleague.During the special operation, SBI officers organized a fake murder by creating staged photographs that the intermediary showed to the customer. After receiving payment for the crime, the organizer was detained.

During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found weapons and ammunition that were stored illegally.

The defendant is accused of organizing a completed attempted murder committed for profit on a contract basis (Article 27(3), Article 15(2), Article 115(2)(6), 11 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Article 263(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

These articles provide for life imprisonment with confiscation of all property. The Prosecutor General's Office provides procedural control.

