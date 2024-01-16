ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes "stepped on Mykhailo Dobkin's political rake"

Son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes "stepped on Mykhailo Dobkin's political rake"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31975 views

The behavior of Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, is allegedly similar to that of Mykhailo Dobkin during the election period.

The methods used in Mykhailo Dobkin's election campaign can now be traced in the behavior of Kyrylo, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, - loud statements and no action, UNN reports.

Details

Kyrylo Kernes has been living abroad almost since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, where he regularly meets with fugitive former Party of Regions members Yevhen Muraiev and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's son Oleksiy. It is possible that they may use him to destabilize the situation in Kharkiv.

Russia, against the background of its military failures, is resorting to a method proven over the years - to undermine and destabilize the situation from within. Experts interviewed by UNN emphasized that Kyrylo Kernes' statements about the events of three years ago in Kharkiv can be a vivid example of Russian IPSO.

Now, Kyrylo Kernes' behavior is similar to that of Mykhailo Dobkin during the election period. His election campaign was led by Vladimir Yegorov, who is known for his pro-Russian stance. The peak of this cooperation came at a time when Dobkin was spouting outright anti-Ukrainian nonsense, which is not surprising, since large Russian resources were involved in his election campaign.

Kirill Kernes's behavior also reveals the methods of influencing the audience that Russia likes to use. After all, the ex-mayor's son calls himself a "fan of Kharkiv" on his social media, but for almost two years of large-scale war, he has never mentioned the shelling of his hometown and the deaths of Kharkiv residents.

Recall

Earlier UNN described in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the hands of the Kremlin . In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war and therefore fled Ukraine is also surprising.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

