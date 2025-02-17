SNRIU: “After the drone strike, the issue of unstable structures at ChNPP becomes critical”

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15054 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56130 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107574 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80085 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118672 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101361 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113107 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116751 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154142 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93451 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61465 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144692 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176995 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52543 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91855 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134548 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136460 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164665 views
SNRIU: “After the drone strike, the issue of unstable structures at ChNPP becomes critical”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26328 views

A Russian drone damaged the protective “Arch” at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, creating a hole and causing a fire. The damage disrupted the insulation functions, and the unstable structures inside the facility now pose an increased risk.

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on February 14, a hole was created in the Arch, which seriously damaged its barrier structure. This raised questions about the unstable structures and their ability to provide adequate protection.

This was announced by SNRIU Chairman and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details  [1

In fact, the drone attacked the Arka building. Firstly, a direct strike, i.e., a hole was formed in this structure, and secondly, a fire occurred on the shell and the shell, both the outer and inner structure, were severely damaged. The lifting equipment, which was mounted to allow for further dismantling, was also damaged

- said Korikov.

He also added that there are currently problems with power supply, as emergency rescue operations are underway and some equipment is de-energized due to the use of water for emergency rescue operations. That is, the function provided by the new safe confidential file, namely isolation and a controlled situation, has now been lost. 

According to Korikov, the Arch contains unstable structures that had previously been stabilized, but their safety was only justified until 2023. Given a number of objective circumstances, such as the pandemic and Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, as well as a lack of funding, the operating organization was unable to implement the planned measures to stabilize or dismantle these structures.

It was decided to postpone these activities until 2029 in order to work with donors to ensure that these works are funded with the designers and contractors involved. The situation is completely different now, and the New Safe Confinement facility is not performing the functions that were expected of it. In these conditions, we are now returning to the issue of dismantling unstable structures, and in the absence of barrier functions and lack of isolation, the issue of danger from unstable structures is gaining a relevant resonance. This issue is very urgent, and we cannot yet assess it, as the consequences of the destruction, this emergency situation by design, are still being eliminated. As it is eliminated, the operating organization will work on it and together we will understand how to move forward in this situation. But the danger is quite high, we still have to assess the level of this danger

- the expert noted.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant

 As of February 17, firefighting at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been suspended, with no open smoldering areas observed. 

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

