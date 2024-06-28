Slovenia to provide additional 5 million euros of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Slovenian government has approved an additional 5 million euros of humanitarian aid for Ukraine. This was stated by Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We brought some good news to Kyiv. Slovenian government approves additional 5 million euros of aid for humanitarian purposes - Musar said.

She added that Slovenia wants to be active in this area.

"Slovenia is a small country, and we cannot provide as much military assistance as the big ones can. But we still gave a lot and will give more," Musar added.

Recall

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Ukraine does not want to prolong this war and it is necessary to come to a just peace as soon as possible.