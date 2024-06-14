ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Slovenia secretly provided military aid to Ukraine during the delay of the US package

Slovenia secretly provided military aid to Ukraine during the delay of the US package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110154 views

Slovenia secretly provided military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, rifles, ammunition, and drones, while the US aid package was delayed.

Slovenia secretly sent military aid to Ukraine at a time when the United States could not pass a law on $60 billion in aid to Ukraine for a long time. This was reported by 24UR, according to UNN

Details

According to journalists, Slovenia has sent Ukraine 26 BOV armored amphibious fighting vehicles, three M80A infantry fighting vehicles and an unspecified number of HMMWVs (also known as Humvees), as well as a batch of drones.

Slovenia also provided Ukraine with Zastava M55 anti-aircraft guns, rifles, ammunition, and helmets.

The publication also noted that Slovenia has provided Ukraine with a "huge amount" of military, humanitarian and financial assistance, and recently the country joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, allocating a million euros for this purpose.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

