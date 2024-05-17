Slovak Prime Minister Fico's condition remains serious. The medical council is to meet next week
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious condition at Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica after undergoing a 5-hour operation following an assassination attempt in which he was shot at close range.
According to doctors, the health of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is still very serious. After the operation, he remains in the Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica, RTVS reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is stated that no new information was received during the night. A day has passed since the operation, which lasted five hours and involved two medical teams.
On Monday, May 20, according to RTVS, a medical council is to meet at the hospital to assess the health of the Slovak prime minister. It will also discuss his possible transportation.
As before, there are many Slovak and foreign journalists in front of the hospital, with police guarding the entrances.
Addendum
The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the afternoon in the city of Handlova, in the center of the country. The shooter was among a small group of people whom Fico had come out to greet after a government retreat at a local cultural center. The attacker reportedly fired five shots at close range.
Fico was shot at point-blank range, another video of the attempted assassination appeared15.05.24, 22:46 • 72240 views