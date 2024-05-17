Slovak Prime Minister Fico's condition remains serious. The medical council is to meet next week

According to doctors, the health of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is still very serious. After the operation, he remains in the Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica, RTVS reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is stated that no new information was received during the night. A day has passed since the operation, which lasted five hours and involved two medical teams.

On Monday, May 20, according to RTVS, a medical council is to meet at the hospital to assess the health of the Slovak prime minister. It will also discuss his possible transportation.

As before, there are many Slovak and foreign journalists in front of the hospital, with police guarding the entrances.

Addendum

The attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico took place on May 15 in the afternoon in the city of Handlova, in the center of the country. The shooter was among a small group of people whom Fico had come out to greet after a government retreat at a local cultural center. The attacker reportedly fired five shots at close range.

