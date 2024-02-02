Skoda collides with a fuel truck in Poltava region and catches fire: passenger and driver killed

In the Poltava region, a car collided with a fuel truck and caught fire, killing two people from the car, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on February 2 at about 07:45 near the village of Minivka in the Tereshkiv community of Poltava district. Police are investigating the circumstances.

"According to preliminary information from the investigation, a Skoda Octavia collided with a Volvo fuel truck. After the collision, the car caught fire. As a result of the accident, the passenger and driver of the Skoda Octavia died at the scene from their injuries," the statement said.

As noted, both victims are being identified.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police