Firefighting services in the so-called "lpr" are not properly equipped with equipment, so they need the help of Russian firefighters to fight the fire, although they are in no hurry due to the heavy workload on their territory. And in the cities of Luhansk region destroyed by Russia, there is still no water supply and people have to drill wells on their own. This is reported by the Luhansk RSA, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that in the so-called "lpr", the pro-russian authorities cannot cope with the fires on their own.

During the 10 years of occupation, they have not been provided with enough equipment. They ask russia for help. But even there they are in no hurry, because in the rostov region alone there are about 60 fires. The flames are probably spreading from there, as most of the fires in the occupied Luhansk region occurred near the border with russia - the statement said.

It is specified that the fire was recorded even on the infrastructure of the Izvaryne checkpoint. The fire also engulfed industrial facilities and settlements.

It is also reported that centralized water supply systems in the Luhansk region's settlements destroyed by russia are not working. Residents are forced to drill wells to get water. At the same time, they are increasingly coming across mine water, which is not being pumped out in the so-called "lpr". There have already been numerous cases of poisoning from such water.

Add

RSA also reported that the enemy increased the number of attacks in Luhansk region. They used 116 unmanned aerial vehicles near Nevske and Makiivka. They attacked these villages with rocket and cannon artillery. In particular, the occupants fired three times at Nevske from multiple rocket launchers. Enemy aircraft were firing on the areas of Serebryansky Forest and Tverdokhlibove.

The occupants stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka.

Recall

In August-September, the fifth, highest fire hazard level was established in the so-called "lpr". Cases when the flames spread to the residential sector after a fire started in dead wood or forest became commonplace. In particular, the head of the RMA, Artem Lysogor , reported that almost 150 houses and buildings caught fire in settlements around Anthracite - the burning of dead wood on an area of 300 hectares grew into a large-scale fire, and the flames were allowed to spread to residential buildings.

