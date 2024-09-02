Helped Russia seize Luhansk region: terrorist leader of the “Ghost” group sentenced to 14 years in prison

Thanks to the SBU's evidence base, the leader of the terrorist group "Ghost", who helped Russia seize Luhansk region, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the leader of the "Ghost" group is a 45-year-old Odesa resident who in 2014 helped Russians capture the town of Holubivka and the village of Mykhailivka in Luhansk region.

Subsequently, the occupiers' accomplice secretly returned to Odesa, where he "laid low" and hid from justice for a long time.

In the summer of 2023, SBU CI officers established his location and detained him in the regional center. During the searches at the detainee's places of residence, the SBU found photos and other evidence of his membership in the ranks of the "lnr" terrorists.

According to the case, in 2014, the defendant participated in mass provocations in Odesa and then fled to Rostov-on-Don. From there, the man traveled to Luhansk region, where he joined the ranks of Russian-controlled militants, - the statement said.

There he was appointed "company commander" of the terrorist group "Ghost", which was part of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

While in the ranks of the enemy unit, its leader took part in hostilities against the ATO forces in the areas of Lysychansk and Alchevsk.

Based on the SBU materials, the court found the offender guilty under Part 1 Art. 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in a terrorist organization) and sentenced him to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The Security Service emphasizes the inevitability of punishment for crimes against Ukraine that have no statute of limitations.

