Sirsky and Umerov talked to the head of Pentagon: defense minister stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the current situation at the front, urgent needs for ammunition, air defense and equipment, mobilization and restoration of combat brigades, and Umerov stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory. They reported this in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky pointed out that during a weekly telephone conference with Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, he informed in detail about the current situation at the front.

"We outlined urgent needs, in particular in ammunition, air defense and equipment for staffing new units. The Minister of defense of Ukraine, in particular, noted the positive trends in mobilization and the dynamics of the resumption of combat brigades," Sirsky said on Telegram, expressing gratitude to his partners for their support in countering Russian aggression.

Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov, in turn, indicated that the parties "discussed the current situation at the front"regarding the conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "Commander-in-chief Sirsky reported in detail on the situation on the battlefield. I separately informed my American counterpart about the process of mobilization and restoration of our combat brigades. Our focus remains on the issue of software and ammunition. Russia continues to drop guided aerial bombs along the entire front line," Umerov said on Facebook the day before.

According to the minister, he "separately stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory.

"I am grateful to our American partners for their continued support and assistance," he concluded.

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered