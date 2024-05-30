Sirsky and Umerov talked to the head of Pentagon: defense minister stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Sirsky and Umerov talked to the head of Pentagon: defense minister stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory

Sirsky and Umerov talked to the head of Pentagon: defense minister stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian military leaders discussed with the US Secretary of Defense urgent needs for ammunition, air defense equipment, equipment, as well as the mobilization and restoration of combat brigades, while defense minister Umerov during the conversation stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory.

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Alexander Sirsky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the current situation at the front, urgent needs for ammunition, air defense and equipment, mobilization and restoration of combat brigades, and Umerov stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory. They reported this in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky pointed out that during a weekly telephone conference with Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, he informed in detail about the current situation at the front.

"We outlined urgent needs, in particular in ammunition, air defense and equipment for staffing new units. The Minister of defense of Ukraine, in particular, noted the positive trends in mobilization and the dynamics of the resumption of combat brigades," Sirsky said on Telegram, expressing gratitude to his partners for their support in countering Russian aggression.

Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov, in turn, indicated that the parties "discussed the current situation at the front"regarding the conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "Commander-in-chief Sirsky reported in detail on the situation on the battlefield. I separately informed my American counterpart about the process of mobilization and restoration of our combat brigades. Our focus remains on the issue of software and ammunition. Russia continues to drop guided aerial bombs along the entire front line," Umerov said on Facebook the day before.

According to the minister, he "separately stressed that Ukraine should have the right to strike at enemy territory.

"I am grateful to our American partners for their continued support and assistance," he concluded.

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising