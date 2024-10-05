ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has authorized more than 600 domestic weapons models for operation

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has authorized more than 600 domestic weapons models for operation

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized more than 900 weapons, 600 of which are domestically produced. This is significantly higher than in 2023, when 405 models were codified.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Defense has authorized more than 900 samples of weapons and military equipment, including more than 600 of domestic production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"During the first 9 months of 2024, the Defense Ministry codified and authorized more than 900 models of weapons and military equipment, including more than 600 of domestic production, for use in the Defense Forces. Throughout 2023, 405 samples of weapons and military equipment were codified, including 244 of domestic production," the statement said.

The most codified and approved new weapons and military equipment are vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, communications, engineering equipment, and ground robotic platforms.

"In 2024, domestic arms manufacturers not only increased the production of weapons and military equipment across a wide range of nomenclature, but also created many new models. We are talking about the production of high-tech weapons, the role of which is significantly increasing on the battlefield. We are currently working on a number of important projects that will increase our firepower. I can't elaborate, because this issue requires silence today," said First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

Of the more than 600 domestic models of weapons and military equipment approved for use this year, almost half of them were commissioned during the third quarter.

"In order to increase the capabilities of the Defense Forces in the sky and on the ground, to significantly expand the range of production of effective warfare tools, it is important for us to increase military-technical cooperation with partners. The more we attract financial and technological investments, the less chances the Kremlin will have to implement its aggressive plans," Havryliuk emphasized.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

