“Stugna”, ‘Bohdan’ and more: foreigners were presented with the latest models of Ukrainian weapons

At one of the military training grounds, the Defense Ministry presented to foreign partners the latest models of domestic weapons that have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the agency, the demonstrated samples include:

- unmanned aerial vehicles

- Stugna anti-tank missile system

- self-propelled artillery system "Bogdana"

- armored vehicles

- robotic systems, including ground-based kamikaze drones

"We have unique developments that have already been tested in combat and finalized by developers to a certain standard. We invite global arms manufacturers and investors to cooperate to strengthen our defense capabilities together," said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

He also emphasized the importance of investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. Foreign partners have shown significant interest in Ukraine's defense industry.

