Zelensky announces successful flight test of new Ukrainian ballistic missile

A new Ukrainian ballistic missile has successfully passed flight tests. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the second International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, in the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entirety of the previous year.

"The total number of drones that we are currently capable of producing annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and more than a million and a half have already been contracted. We are already using a completely new class of Ukrainian weapon - the long-range drone missile Palianytsia. Other types of our long-range drones are also in operation. Naval drones are working to protect Ukraine. Our new ballistic missile has successfully passed flight tests. Everyone can see how our "Neptunes" work as well. We are making artillery - we are making our "Bogdans", a dozen and a half every month, sometimes 20," Zelensky said.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has created a new repair base for our equipment, and in particular, in June this year, the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine rolled off the assembly line.

"We are working to ensure that we can provide everything we need for our Bradleys and other types of equipment in Ukraine to the fullest extent possible, which helps our soldiers hold the frontline and perform vital tasks for the entire country," he summarized.

