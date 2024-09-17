Since the beginning of the year, more than 11 thousand shells have landed in Chernihiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers have fired more than 11,000 shells at Chernihiv region since the beginning of the year, using various types of weapons. Russia also attacked energy facilities in Sumy region, leaving 281,000 consumers without electricity.
Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have launched more than 11 thousand shells in Chernihiv region. This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus during a telethon, UNN reports.
The enemy is using all types of weapons on our border: mortars, artillery, recently the enemy has increased the number of FPV drones and since last week has started using UAVs again. Since the beginning of the year, more than 11 thousand shells have landed in Chernihiv region
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Sumy region with Shahed drones at night, Sumy and 3 districts were affected, 281 thousand consumers were without electricity, 16 drones were shot down, and restoration work is underway.