Since the beginning of the year, more than 11 thousand shells have landed in Chernihiv region - RMA

Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have launched more than 11 thousand shells in Chernihiv region. This was stated by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus during a telethon, UNN reports.

The enemy is using all types of weapons on our border: mortars, artillery, recently the enemy has increased the number of FPV drones and since last week has started using UAVs again. Since the beginning of the year, more than 11 thousand shells have landed in Chernihiv region - Chaus said.

Russia shelled 27 settlements in Chernihiv region in a week: more than 350 explosions were heard

