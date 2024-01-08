Since the beginning of the year, DTEK has restored electricity supply to 75,000 homes in Donetsk Oblast: houses in the combat zone are now powered

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102862 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143549 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140138 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177598 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284701 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178285 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148880 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32600 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35873 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 46354 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65992 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32184 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262206 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65992 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143549 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123441 views
Since the beginning of the year, DTEK has restored electricity supply to 75,000 homes in Donetsk Oblast: houses in the combat zone are now powered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20372 views

DTEK restored power supply to 554,000 households in Ukraine amid the war and weather conditions; Kyiv and Donetsk regions were the most affected.

In the first week of 2024, DTEK power engineers restored electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. In total, 554 thousand families have received electricity again after the shelling. This was reported by DTEK Group's channel, UNN reported.

Details

In the first week of 2024, we managed to: restore electricity to 284,000 Kyiv residents and 185,500 homes in Kyiv Oblast after a large-scale attack on January 2; power 8,500 homes in Dnipropetrovs'k Oblast; and restore electricity to 75,000 homes in Donetsk Oblast, where the fighting continues unabated

- the statement reads.

In total, according to DTEK, the company's specialists  have restored electricity to 554,000 families after the shelling.

Recall

Strong winds, sleet, and ice caused power outages in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions . At the same time, the morning massive enemy missile attack did not have critical consequences for the power system.

Also UNN reported that due to the cold snap, there will be a power shortage in Ukraine's energy system starting next week. Therefore, it may be necessary to apply scheduled power outages.

Two people died of hypothermia in Rivne region08.01.24, 14:03 • 24080 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society

Contact us about advertising