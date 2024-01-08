Since the beginning of the year, DTEK has restored electricity supply to 75,000 homes in Donetsk Oblast: houses in the combat zone are now powered

In the first week of 2024, DTEK power engineers restored electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. In total, 554 thousand families have received electricity again after the shelling. This was reported by DTEK Group's channel, UNN reported.

Details

In the first week of 2024, we managed to: restore electricity to 284,000 Kyiv residents and 185,500 homes in Kyiv Oblast after a large-scale attack on January 2; power 8,500 homes in Dnipropetrovs'k Oblast; and restore electricity to 75,000 homes in Donetsk Oblast, where the fighting continues unabated - the statement reads.

In total, according to DTEK, the company's specialists have restored electricity to 554,000 families after the shelling.

Recall

Strong winds, sleet, and ice caused power outages in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions . At the same time, the morning massive enemy missile attack did not have critical consequences for the power system.

Also UNN reported that due to the cold snap, there will be a power shortage in Ukraine's energy system starting next week. Therefore, it may be necessary to apply scheduled power outages.

