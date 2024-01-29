Since the beginning of the year, 215 people died in Ukraine as a result of fires in the house - SES

Since the beginning of the year, SES rescuers have extinguished 3,513 fires that occurred in people's homes. Unfortunately, in almost a month of 2024, 215 people died in fires in Ukraine, and 144 others were injured, the SES reported, UNN writes. Details

Since the beginning of the year, 3,513 fires have been extinguished, 67% of which occurred in the residential sector. 215 people died and 144 were injured. This weekend alone, 13 people died - the SES reported.

It is noted that in 90% of cases, the cause of fires is non-compliance with basic fire safety rules at home The SES urges to remember the rules for safe use of stoves if you live in a private house.

Recall

In the village of Torfiane in the Bucha district of Kyiv region , two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital.

Rescuers extinguish fire in a warehouse of an enterprise near Vinnytsia