Since the beginning of the year, 215 people died in Ukraine as a result of fires in the house - SES

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100908 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127219 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128868 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274445 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243388 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105758 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100586 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 78862 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75521 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243389 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240046 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103269 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103459 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119780 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120212 views
Since the beginning of the year, 215 people died in Ukraine as a result of fires in the house - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26267 views

Since the beginning of 2023, the State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to 3,513 fires in Ukraine, resulting in 215 deaths and 144 injuries. Over the weekend alone, 13 people died in fires, 90% of which were caused by non-compliance with basic fire safety rules.

 Since the beginning of the year, SES rescuers have extinguished 3,513 fires that occurred in people's homes. Unfortunately, in almost a month of 2024, 215 people died in fires in Ukraine, and 144 others were injured, the SES reported, UNN writes. Details

Since the beginning of the year, 3,513 fires have been extinguished, 67% of which occurred in the residential sector. 215 people died and 144 were injured. This weekend alone, 13 people died

- the SES reported.

It is noted that in 90% of cases, the cause of fires is non-compliance with basic fire safety rules at home The SES urges to remember the rules for safe use of stoves if you live in a private house.

Recall

In the village of Torfiane in the Bucha district of Kyiv region , two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

