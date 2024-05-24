Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing - Shmyhal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32361 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99043 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147957 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243182 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164261 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148141 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112995 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 52852 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52852 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 72501 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72501 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109565 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109565 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44976 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 79048 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79048 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243182 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221750 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221099 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221099 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32367 views

06:49 PM • 32367 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 23089 views

05:32 PM • 23089 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 28674 views

04:47 PM • 28674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109565 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109565 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112350 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112350 views
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13128 views

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has raised more than $85 billion in external financing and over UAH 1 trillion through military and other bonds to fully fund key budget expenditures.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing. More than 1 trillion hryvnias were raised in the budget through military and other bonds, which made it possible to fully finance key budget expenditures. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

During the 821 days of the full-scale invasion, one of the main achievements of the government is to ensure the financial stability of our country. During this time, we have attracted more than $85 billion in external financing. More than UAH 1 trillion has been attracted to the budget through military and other bonds. This made it possible to fully finance key budget expenditures. Not a single month of pension payments, subsidies or other social assistance payments were delayed

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that in 4 months of 2024, UAH 187 billion was allocated from the budget for social support.

In January-April 2024, the state budget allocated UAH 554.7 billion to the security and defense sector. This is 58.6% of the total expenditures.

The Minister of Finance told about measures to stabilize the budget17.05.24, 15:20 • 14018 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

