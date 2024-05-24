Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has attracted over $85 billion in external financing. More than 1 trillion hryvnias were raised in the budget through military and other bonds, which made it possible to fully finance key budget expenditures. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

During the 821 days of the full-scale invasion, one of the main achievements of the government is to ensure the financial stability of our country. During this time, we have attracted more than $85 billion in external financing. More than UAH 1 trillion has been attracted to the budget through military and other bonds. This made it possible to fully finance key budget expenditures. Not a single month of pension payments, subsidies or other social assistance payments were delayed - Shmyhal said.

He noted that in 4 months of 2024, UAH 187 billion was allocated from the budget for social support.

In January-April 2024, the state budget allocated UAH 554.7 billion to the security and defense sector. This is 58.6% of the total expenditures.

