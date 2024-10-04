Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat engagements took place: the situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat engagements took place: the situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 97 combat engagements took place, the most active in the Kurakhove sector. Russia conducted 61 air strikes, used 630 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

A total of 97 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire on them. The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sector, and the enemy is also active in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22.00 on 4.10.2024, UNN reports.

Russian invaders conducted 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 101 drones. In addition, they engaged 630 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Four enemy attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector. The defense forces repelled the Russian offensive near Starytsia, Vovchansk and Tykhy. Estimated enemy losses in the sector amounted to 63 servicemen killed and wounded, an artillery system, 28 UAVs and six vehicles destroyed. Our defenders also damaged 14 artillery systems and five vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova. Fourteen battles were completed, two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. As of now, ten combat engagements have been completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy offensives in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat engagements took place near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka. One enemy attack is currently underway.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of our units near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Six clashes are over, five are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Mykolayivka, Selidove and Lysivka. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 13 attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions 25 times near Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 attacks, 10 are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Robotyno, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

There were no major changes in other areas.

It is also reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

North Korea kills 6 officers from Donetsk due to strike on training ground - source04.10.24, 20:30 • 32807 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

