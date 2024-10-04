Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat engagements took place: the situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

A total of 97 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire on them. The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sector, and the enemy is also active in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22.00 on 4.10.2024, UNN reports.

Russian invaders conducted 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 101 drones. In addition, they engaged 630 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

Four enemy attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector. The defense forces repelled the Russian offensive near Starytsia, Vovchansk and Tykhy. Estimated enemy losses in the sector amounted to 63 servicemen killed and wounded, an artillery system, 28 UAVs and six vehicles destroyed. Our defenders also damaged 14 artillery systems and five vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova. Fourteen battles were completed, two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. As of now, ten combat engagements have been completed, three are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy offensives in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat engagements took place near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka. One enemy attack is currently underway.

There were 11 combat engagements in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of our units near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Six clashes are over, five are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Mykolayivka, Selidove and Lysivka. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 13 attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions 25 times near Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 attacks, 10 are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Robotyno, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

There were no major changes in other areas.

It is also reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

