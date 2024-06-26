Since June, the number of people willing to surrender to the Russian military through the project "I want to live" has increased: the GSD told the reasons why

The number of Appeals of the Russian military to the project "I want to live" has increased especially since the beginning of June, due to the intensification of actions, in particular, in the Kharkiv direction. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrey Usov on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Russians actually have an increasing number of applications for the "I want to live"program. This is due to the intensification of actions in particular in the north of our country, in particular in the Kharkiv direction, because people who thought that they would not be sent as cannon fodder - now do not want to die, are trying to save their lives and turn to Ukraine. Ukraine provides and guarantees such an opportunity. We are a civilized country that adheres to the Geneva Conventions - declared Yusov.

According to him, the number of Appeals of the Russian military to the state project "I want to live" has increased especially since the beginning of June, this is due "to the next thoughtless assaults of the Russian occupiers ".

