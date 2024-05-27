Sikorsky: Putin uses traditionalism as a weapon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Sikorsky: Putin uses traditionalism as a weapon

Kyiv  •  UNN

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using traditionalism as a weapon to influence the Western right and called him “an absurd leader of international conservatism”

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "the absurd leader of international conservatism. He uses traditionalism as a weapon to win over the Western right. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Radoslaw Sikorski warned that Putin is trying to win over the right-wing in Europe and the United States by using traditionalism as a weapon.

He is an absurd leader of international conservatism. We are talking about a KGB colonel. I think the Russians did a survey about 15 years ago, or maybe they just noticed that on some issues, such as attitudes toward homosexuality, gender, all kinds of identities, you can drive wedges into our societies

Sikorsky explained.

Americans promised Russians to hit all their positions in Ukraine if they explode a nuke - Sikorski

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

