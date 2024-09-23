Sibiga met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister: they discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Details
I had a substantive meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev. We discussed ways to develop our bilateral relations and dialogue. We also focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation
According to him, Ukraine is interested in deepening ties with Central Asian countries.
