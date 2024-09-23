Sibiga met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister: they discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation

On Monday, September 23, Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

I had a substantive meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev. We discussed ways to develop our bilateral relations and dialogue. We also focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation - Siibga said.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in deepening ties with Central Asian countries.

Recall

On Monday, September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the governor, senator and congressman of Pennsylvania in the United States, agreeing to cooperate more actively.