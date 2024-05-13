Sibiga discusses strengthening support for Ukraine and the Peace Summit with New Zealand Deputy Foreign Minister

First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga held an online meeting with New Zealand Deputy Foreign Minister Tahamoana Macpherson. The diplomats discussed strengthening assistance to Ukraine and preparations for the Peace Summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Reportedly, Andriy Sybiga expressed gratitude for New Zealand's comprehensive support in Ukraine's confrontation with Russian armed aggression.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of continuing the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels and agreed on further steps in this direction.

The interlocutors discussed further strengthening of New Zealand's support for Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of the two states for the Global Peace Summit in June.

