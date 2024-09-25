Sibiga and German Foreign Minister discuss defense cooperation and Ukraine's resilience on the eve of winter

Andriy Sybiga met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defense sector.

Sibiga thanked Germany for its support of Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of further developing defense cooperation between the two countries. One of the key topics was Ukraine's preparation for the upcoming winter challenges and strengthening the country's resilience.

Particular attention was paid to coordinating joint efforts to expand global support for the "Peace Formula" initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sibiga met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council: they discussed freedom of navigation in the Black Sea