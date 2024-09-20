Sybiha: work is underway on the final version of the law on multiple citizenship

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha announced that he is working on the final version of the law on the introduction of multiple citizenship, UNN reports.

Introduction of multiple citizenship. The final version of the law is currently being worked on - Sybiha wrote on Facebook.

The Minister pointed out that there are up to 7.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

Recall

Sybiha pointed to three key areas of the new policy toward Ukrainians abroad. These include an electronic consul, multiple citizenship, and the opening of Ukrainian centers in neighboring countries.

