NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Shooting at a Turkish wedding in France: 1 dead, 5 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18068 views

One person was killed and five others were injured, including a pregnant woman, when unknown assailants opened fire with assault rifles and a shotgun at a wedding in the Turkish community of Thionville, northeastern France.

Shooting at a Turkish wedding in France: 1 dead, 5 wounded

Unidentified persons opened fire at a wedding in the Turkish community of Thionville in northeastern France. One person was killed and five were injured. This was reported by the DPA agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that about 100 people were participating in a banquet in the banquet hall when three attackers, who arrived in an SUV, opened fire with two assault rifles and a shotgun. They fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

As a result of the attack, one young man was killed and five people were injured, some of them in serious condition. In particular, a pregnant woman was lightly injured and suffered shock.

the statement said.

The motive for the attack is still unknown. The incident is under investigation.

Floor collapses during a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, injuring dozens of people15.01.24, 13:05 • 22051 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
France
