Shooting at a Turkish wedding in France: 1 dead, 5 wounded

Unidentified persons opened fire at a wedding in the Turkish community of Thionville in northeastern France. One person was killed and five were injured. This was reported by the DPA agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that about 100 people were participating in a banquet in the banquet hall when three attackers, who arrived in an SUV, opened fire with two assault rifles and a shotgun. They fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

As a result of the attack, one young man was killed and five people were injured, some of them in serious condition. In particular, a pregnant woman was lightly injured and suffered shock. the statement said.

The motive for the attack is still unknown. The incident is under investigation.

