Shmyhal: Ukraine expects good news on frozen 50 billion dollars of Russian Federation - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv to discuss the details of accelerating the transfer of $50 billion of frozen Russian assets. He said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

In order to fully close the budget deficit, it is necessary to use Russian assets frozen in the West. Therefore, one of the main issues now is to agree on a mechanism by which Ukraine will be able to receive $50 billion by the end of the year - Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine is actively moving forward on this issue, as there is a political decision of the G7 countries.

Today, during a meeting in Kyiv with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, we will discuss the details of how we want to speed up the necessary decisions. We expect positive news in this direction - Shmyhal added.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces that the European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros within the G7 commitments.