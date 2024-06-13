Shmyhal summarizes the results of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine

More than 100 international agreements were signed during the third conference on Ukraine's recovery. In particular, agreements worth almost 260 million euros were signed for the restoration of destroyed housing, and the American DFC announced funding for risk insurance worth $350 million. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

The third Ukraine Recovery Conference has come to an end in Berlin. Our team, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, achieved very practical results. In total, more than 100 international agreements were signed. These are projects in the energy sector, defense industry, rebuilding social and critical infrastructure, and economic recovery. Their estimated cost, according to the German side, is about 16 billion euros - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the energy sector:

The United States will provide $824 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

We signed an agreement with Germany for EUR 30 million to improve the reliability of our energy system.



The World Bank will provide an additional grant of $47 million to be used to purchase heating equipment for Kharkiv.



The EU will provide an additional 1,000 generators and solar panels. This is in support of our efforts to decentralize the energy system.



Memorandums were signed with many leading companies on decentralized electricity production, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, introducing energy-efficient technologies, building smart grids and restoring hydroelectric power plants.



Svyrydenko called on Western partners to invest in Ukraine and showed a new risk insurance plan

In the field of finance and economics:

For the first time, we held a meeting of the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform at the ministerial level. I told the finance ministers of our partner countries about Ukraine's needs and our challenges. We have excellent coordination.

By the end of June , Ukraine will receive another 1.9 billion euros in budget financing from the EU.



The United States and Ukraine are working together to allocate $7.8 billion in budget support and $1.5 billion for economic recovery.



Signed the first guarantee agreements with the European Union worth EUR 1.4 billion under the investment component of the Ukraine Facility program.



We launched the SME Resilience Alliance for Ukraine. This is a commitment to support our SMEs for more than €7 billion.



Together with partners, the Skills Alliance was launched. The goal of this initiative is to provide tens of thousands of Ukrainians with retraining opportunities. The planned budget is 700 million euros for three years.



The American DFC has announced a $350 million financing for risk insurance. This will bring more foreign investment into our economy.



Ukraine will receive a $230 million grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to improve maritime and railroad connections.



The world's leading companies and business associations from the US, EU, Canada, UK, and Norway have established a Business Advisory Council to increase investment in Ukraine.



According to him, in addition to energy, finance, and economics, there were many other agreements and projects:

Over EUR 185 million was allocated for the restoration and development of healthcare. An agreement was signed between Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank for EUR 100 million.

An agreement was also signed with the EIB for EUR 100 million to modernize social services and rebuild critical infrastructure.



We continue to attract funding from our partners to restore Ukrainians' homes. An agreement for EUR 100 million was signed with the Council of Europe Development Bank to continue the government's eRecovery program.



A total of almost 260 million euros has been signed for the reconstruction of destroyed housing.



Shmyhal noted that another component is security and strengthening our air defense.